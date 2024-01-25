Economy
Inflation or not, Indians see brighter days ahead
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 25 Jan 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Summary
- Consumer confidence up in both urban and small-town India
Optimism sweeps across India’s urban-rural divide as consumers turn more confident about their prospects in the days ahead, multiple surveys showed, despite inflation remaining a niggling concern. The positive sentiment portends good news for businesses, as they look to tap rising spending in an election year.
