Inflation peaked in April: RBI report

“Perhaps the most heartening development in recent times has been the easing of inflation in July 2022 by 30 basis points from June 2022 and an appreciable 60 basis points from the average of 7.3% for Q1:2022-23. This has validated our hypothesis that inflation peaked in April 2022. For the rest of the year, the RBI’s projections scent a steady easing of the momentum of price changes," said the report.