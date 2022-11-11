Inflation pinch drags down  rural sales in Q2

Sales in rural markets declined for the fifth straight quarter in the three months ended 30 September, market researcher NielsenIQ said on Thursday. Sales volume declined at a faster 3.6% rate in the September quarter than the 2.4% decline in the preceding three months.
NEW DELHI :Fast-moving consumer goods makers continued to report a decline in rural sales, as those less well-off, mostly living in villages, felt inflation pinch them more acutely.
Sales in rural markets declined for the fifth straight quarter in the three months ended 30 September, market researcher NielsenIQ said on Thursday. Sales volume declined at a faster 3.6% rate in the September quarter than the 2.4% decline in the preceding three months
Rural households are more vulnerable to inflation as they spend a more significant portion of their income to fulfil the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing. With little left after spending on food and shelter and rising prices of packaged goods, the poor have cut down on expenditures for even basic items such as soaps and detergents. The poverty ratio is estimated to be as high as 32.75% in India’s rural areas against 8.81% in urban areas, according to NITI Aayog’s estimate.
With continued price increases, rural consumers remain more cautious than urban, according to NielsenIQ’s FMCG Snapshot for the September quarter.
On the other hand, demand in urban markets continued to report a positive trend, growing both year-on-year and sequentially. In the September quarter, urban sales volume rose by 1.2%, led by an uptick in demand for foods. Overall, the FMCG industry grew 8.9% from a year ago in value terms in the three months to September—led mainly by price hikes taken by manufacturers. However, value growth declined sequentially.
However, FMCG sales volume declined by 0.9% in the September quarter, capping the fourth quarter of volume declines. The slowdown in volumes can be attributed to double-digit price growth for the past six consecutive quarters.
NielsenIQ’s numbers point to weak consumer demand, and the impact inflation continues to have on household consumption. Manufacturers, faced with inflationary headwinds, have been compelled to pass on price hikes to consumers and make grammage cuts to safeguard margins. Both measures have adversely impacted demand.
“Overall, this quarter shows cautious consumption from consumers, primarily due to apprehensions of slowdown and continued inflation. While the pressure of inflation continues, there have been variations in rainfall across rural areas, which have also led to a softening of indicators for rural markets," said Satish Pillai, managing director, India, NielsenIQ.
Nielsen’s data corroborates the earnings reports of fast-moving consumer goods makers—several of whom reported stress in rural markets.
India’s largest packaged consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd said the September quarter volume decline for the industry was more pronounced in rural than urban. Inflation is biting rural consumption more than urban, the company’s top management said during a post-earnings call.
Traders, too, were cautious amid weakening demand. “This sentiment also shows up in the cautious behaviour of the retail trade. Traditional trade retailers have been keeping leaner assortment and lower stock levels to be agile, and manufacturers need to support the retail trade to alleviate this apprehension," Pillai said.
In fact, growth in traditional trade remained sluggish in the September quarter as volumes dipped 2% from a year earlier. “Modern trade showed double-digit value as well as volume growth," it said.
