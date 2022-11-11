Inflation pinch drags down  rural sales in Q2

Rural households are more vulnerable to inflation as they spend a more significant portion of their income to fulfil the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing. With little left after spending on food and shelter and rising prices of packaged goods, the poor have cut down on expenditures for even basic items such as soaps and detergents. The poverty ratio is estimated to be as high as 32.75% in India’s rural areas against 8.81% in urban areas, according to NITI Aayog’s estimate.

