Inflation poised to take  turn  for  worse

Of late, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained below RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% due to the high base of 2020. Inflation stayed above 6% for much of last year, but slid to 4.6% in December 2020, which means that the base effect will no longer cover up for the rapid rise in prices now on. Sequentially, the CPI rose 1.4% in October and 0.7% in November.

