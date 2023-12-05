Inflation pressures in the US eased in October, says Federal Reserve Bank of New York
The Multivariate Core Trend inflation gauge, disclosed by the bank, revealed a reading of 2.6% for October, down from September's 2.88%. The higher MCT level, compared to the pre-pandemic average, was attributed to specific trends in housing and non-housing services.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in a report released on December 4 said that underlying inflation pressures in the United States decreased in October compared to the preceding month.
