Economy
India inflation may remain steady at 3.5%: Mint poll
SummaryWhile the country's inflation was likely below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for the second consecutive month in August, it was driven mainly by the base effect.
India’s retail inflation is expected to have been steady at 3.5% in August mainly on account of the statistical effect of a favourable base, according to a Mint poll of 27 economists. Inflation was 6.8% in August 2023.
