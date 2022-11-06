Inflation, recession fears have some holiday shoppers trading down5 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 06:41 PM IST
Consumers are swapping everything from Lululemon leggings to Natori underwear for cheaper alternatives
Many shoppers are trading down to less expensive clothing and accessories—swapping Lululemon leggings for Uniqlo and expensive lingerie for Target bras and panties—as inflation eats into their disposable income and a rocky stock market erodes their wealth.