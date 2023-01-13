Inflation regrets? The Federal Reserve has too few

Mr. Kashkari arrives at an answer by way of an analogy to surge pricing at ride-sharing services such as Uber or Lyft. The details are by the by, but the conclusion of his thought experiment is a set of phenomena that closely resemble the past two years: “Prices soar. Corporate profits climb. Income for drivers climbs, but not as much as prices. Real wages actually fall. Even though worker incomes are up, labor’s share of income is down. Labor markets are tight, but capital is the constraint on supply" (emphasis added).