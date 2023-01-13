Inflation regrets? The Federal Reserve has too few
- If Jerome Powell wants to defend its independence, he’ll have to prove it has learned from its mistakes.
It seems Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell smells political trouble in the wind. In remarks this week he insisted that the Fed must continue its war on inflation no matter the consequences for unemployment and growth. Hear, hear—up to a point.
This comes in response to not-so-subtle prodding from (primarily) Democratic members of Congress, such as Sens. Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Maxine Waters. They are acutely aware a) that Mr. Powell’s method for fighting inflation is to push the economy into a recession, although Mr. Powell will never admit it so bluntly; and b) that the Democrats who control the Senate and White House might be punished at the ballot box for such a downturn come 2024.
Allow me to make a startling observation: The Democrats have a point.
To explain, start with an essay Neel Kashkaripublished on Medium last week. Mr. Kashkari is president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank and one of the Fed’s most conspicuous doves. Now he has a few regrets.
“I was solidly on ‘Team Transitory,’ " Mr. Kashkari writes of his conviction in 2021 that then-accelerating inflation would abate without Fed intervention. “But many of us . . . together made the same errors in, first, being surprised when inflation surged as much as it did and, second, assuming that inflation would fall quickly. Why did we miss it?"
Mr. Kashkari arrives at an answer by way of an analogy to surge pricing at ride-sharing services such as Uber or Lyft. The details are by the by, but the conclusion of his thought experiment is a set of phenomena that closely resemble the past two years: “Prices soar. Corporate profits climb. Income for drivers climbs, but not as much as prices. Real wages actually fall. Even though worker incomes are up, labor’s share of income is down. Labor markets are tight, but capital is the constraint on supply" (emphasis added).
Missing from this summary of the economy are the two things the Fed has long believed cause inflation, a tight labor market and household and business expectations of high inflation in the future. Orthodoxy at the Fed, in most central banks, and in most university economics departments clings tenaciously to the Phillips curve. This posits a trade-off such that higher inflation is the price you pay for a hot job market, while a slack job market (which equates to an economic slowdown) is the cure for inflation.
Multiple episodes since the 1970s have cast the Phillips curve into disrepute, ranging from the stagflation era to the Great Moderation when the Fed constantly professed surprise at how low unemployment could sink without triggering inflation. Even when policy making inspired by the Phillips curve succeeded in spite of itself at delivering stable consumer prices, the result tended to be cycles of asset-price booms followed by financial meltdowns.
Meanwhile, Fed orthodoxy attributed any real-world events not anticipated by this faulty model to accident or bad luck—i.e., “shocks" or “headwinds." This absolved the central bank of responsibility for having induced negative outcomes. A financial crisis, say, must not be the result of capital misallocation driven by bad monetary policy (a dynamic most central-bank economic models omit entirely), but rather an accident triggered by “a meteorite coming from nowhere," to quote a veteran observer of central banks.
If Mr. Kashkari wants a rethink, better late than never. His allusion to a capital shortage (“capital" here in the sense of productive machinery and the like rather than financial capital) points to an entirely different way of thinking about inflation’s causes and cures. His is hardly a complete theory nor necessarily novel, but Mr. Kashkari at least hints that the Fed needs an alternative economic model that doesn’t blame inflation solely on a war or a virus and doesn’t fix it solely with joblessness.
The problem is that even Mr. Kashkari’s limited mea culpa remains outside the norm at the Fed. I promised a partial defense of congressional Democrats, and here it is: While Mr. Kashkari and the others do their postmortems on 2021, the Fed is making policy today. Having failed to spot inflation’s arrival, Mr. Powell (elected by no one) now asks us to accept on the basis of the Fed’s nonsense models that inducing a potentially painful economic slowdown will hasten its departure. A politician (elected by someone) isn’t crazy to think this is nuts.
This isn’t a comment on whether interest rates should rise or the Fed’s balance sheet should shrink. Through some alchemy, the central bank’s prior loose policies do appear to have triggered inflation. Rather, it’s an observation about the institutional independence Mr. Powell is fighting to preserve. The public trust he seeks is easier to secure if the Fed can demonstrate it actually knows what it’s doing. A speech won’t save the central bank from political interference, but a clearer understanding of the economy might.
