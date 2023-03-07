New Delhi: Inflation emerged as the top worry among urban Indians with at least one in two in urban India saying it was their biggest concern followed by unemployment, according to the Ipsos ‘What Worries the World’ survey for February.

The Ipsos ‘What Worries the World’ monthly survey tracks public opinion on most important social and political issues across 29 countries.

The survey showed that urban Indians were most worried about inflation (52%), unemployment (45%), poverty and social inequality (28%), financial/ political corruption (24%), crime and violence (19%), coronavirus (14%) and climate change (7%).

“Urban Indians are feeling the pinch of rising prices and the increased cost of living; and inflation has overtaken unemployment and now sits as our number one worry. Global economic slowdown, collateral economic impact of the unending war in Ukraine, have impacted most economies of the world, but now Indians are in the throes of the negative impact. Job creation is not keeping pace, with demand for jobs far outstripping supply and even poverty and the increasing divide between the haves and have-nots is a reality. Macro factors continue to pose a threat to growth," Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said.

Meanwhile, among global citizens surveyed by Ipsos concerns around inflation (43%), poverty and social inequality (32%), crime and violence (27%), unemployment (27%) and financial, political corruption (27%) ranked high during the month of February.

Ipsos ramped-up its India sample to include a larger offline sample, apart from online respondents. Hence this wave’s findings cannot be compared with previous months, it said.

The new hybrid-multilingual methodology provides a more accurate reflection of consumer sentiment among the Indian population, Adarkar said.

Indian consumers also reported a drop in their overall optimism about the country, with 61% urban Indians believing the country was moving in the right direction, compared with 65% in January 2023.

“India still bucks the global trend of pessimism, with only 38% global citizens believing their country is moving in the right direction. Interestingly, the top 3 most optimistic markets were Singapore (79%), Indonesia (77%) and Malaysia (72%)," according to the survey findings.

Adarkar said this dip in optimism was largely on account of macro-economic factors. “…due to the prolonged war, which has come at the back of a naggingly long pandemic, which ripped most economies apart. India has still done better than most economies as our economy rides a lot on domestic consumption," he said.

The 29-country global advisor survey was conducted between 20 January 2023 and 03 February, 2023.