Inflation remains the biggest worry for Indians, says Ipsos survey

“Urban Indians are feeling the pinch of rising prices and the increased cost of living; and inflation has overtaken unemployment and now sits as our number one worry. Global economic slowdown, collateral economic impact of the unending war in Ukraine, have impacted most economies of the world, but now Indians are in the throes of the negative impact. Job creation is not keeping pace, with demand for jobs far outstripping supply and even poverty and the increasing divide between the haves and have-nots is a reality. Macro factors continue to pose a threat to growth," Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said.