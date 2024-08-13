Beyond the headline: How to read India’s 5-year low July inflation print
SummaryRetail inflation fell sharply in July but the price pressures kept increasing from the previous month. Is inflation really easing or is it just an illusion? Mint explores:
After nearly five years, India’s retail inflation dipped below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4% in July, recording 3.54%, down from 5.08% in the previous month. Food inflation also saw a sharp decline, dropping to 5.42% from 9.36% in June. While this decrease may be temporary due to the statistical impact of a high base (inflation in July 2023 had surged to 7.44%), a genuine easing in food prices is anticipated in the coming months, potentially leading to a more lasting decline in inflation.