Beyond the headline: How to read India’s 5-year low July inflation print

According to Nomura, the telecom tariff hike added 0.15 basis points to headline inflation and 0.31 basis points to core inflation (this refers to the build-up of the 3.54% overall inflation rate; a one-basis-point contribution refers to 0.01%). Once tariffs are hiked, they usually stay at the same level for some time, which means their impact on inflation is likely to stay until June 2025. With some hikes being delayed to August, a part of it could also be seen during the month, said Emkay Global Financial Services in a note.