Indian households are spending 18% more due to inflation: Kantar

“Over the last few years because the inflation or price increases are quite sizable, they had an impact on rural areas especially as it came through covid and inflation shocks, but I think we are seeing gradual recovery, we are hopeful of a better monsoon and monsoon does have an impact as we all know. It might not be the only impact, but it has an impact on the agri economy and therefore rural consumption," Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL said during the company's post-earnings call.