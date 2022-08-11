Inflation seen at 6.78% in July

The survey’s median estimate showed inflation is expected to slow to 6.78% in July from 7.01% in June, slowing for the third straight month, convincing many economists that inflation has probably peaked. Predictions in the poll ranged from 6.50% to 6.91%. The official inflation data for July will be released on Friday. “While the moderation in inflation levels in May and June—after a peak of 7.8% in April—is partly attributable to base effects, the July print will be primarily driven by a drop in food prices," said Kanika Pasricha, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank.