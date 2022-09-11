Inflation showed signs of easing in several industries in August
Prices fell for gasoline, airfares and lodging, though food and other costs kept climbing
U.S. consumer-price inflation showed signs of moderating in August for the second straight month, though the decrease was uneven across sectors and it remains unclear whether the slowdown will continue.
Gasoline prices fell sharply in August, airfares dropped and used cars and hotels ebbed, while rent increases also gave hints of slowing, according to private firms that track such data.
Still, food prices continued to soar this past month and prices for a range of goods and services remained much higher than a year earlier, the figures show.
The path of inflation could influence looming decisions by the Federal Reserve about how high to lift interest rates. Inflation could also shape midterm elections as voters assess their pocketbooks.
Looking ahead to a government inflation report to be released on Tuesday, many Wall Street analysts estimate the Labor Department’s overall consumer-price index was unchanged or dropped in August from July. If so, it would mark the second straight month of slower inflation since annual inflation surged to a four-decade high in June.
“We are experiencing a slowdown driven by the decline in fuel prices, but there is still significant upward pressure in such important categories as food, household items and healthcare products," said Alberto Cavallo, a Harvard Business School professor who in 2008 created a “billion price" index that tracked dollar amounts of online consumer transactions. “We are not out of the woods yet."
Called PriceStats, the price index—which is managed by State Street Global Markets and generally tracks the CPI—fell in August. The year-over-year increase in the CPI reached 9.1% in June, the highest annual inflation rate since 1981, and ticked down to 8.5% in July.
In some industries, firms report progress working through pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions that have pushed prices higher. Meantime, consumers—particularly in low-income households—are pushing back against high prices by changing their spending habits. Moreover, many retailers have amped up discounting programs to clear inventory of clothing and other items that they overstocked during the pandemic.
“I hesitate to call it a bloodbath, but it’s going to be ugly in terms of the amount of discounting and markdowns," Richard Hayne, chief executive of Urban Outfitters Inc., said on an earnings call with analysts a month ago.
A leading theme in August was the decline in the price of gasoline. A gallon of unleaded dropped to $3.84 at the end of August from $4.22 at the end of July, a 9% decline, according to the AAA.
A range of factors were at play. Recession fears drove oil prices lower. Moreover, households responded to higher prices by changing their habits, including driving less, combining errands and reducing dining out, the AAA reported.
Airfares dropped, too, according to Hopper, an online travel website. The most affordable coach fares on domestic flights fell to an average of $277 during August from $312 in July, an 11% decline, according to Hopper.
Fares typically drop in August as summer travel wanes, said Hayley Berg, a Hopper analyst, though the decline last month represented more than the typical figure for this time of year. Pricing and household travel patterns had been disrupted by Covid-19, but seem to be returning to a state of normalcy, she said.
“This fall looks more like a traditional fall season," Ms. Berg said.
Hotel rates dropped 4.6% in August from July, according to STR, a global hospitality data and analytics company. Month-to-month declines in August are common in the hotel industry, but they outpaced declines of 2% to 3% for August in prepandemic years.
Used-car prices dropped 1.2% for the month, after soaring during the pandemic, according to Edmunds, an auto-industry researcher. Nonetheless, Ivan Drury, the director of the Edmunds analytics group, said the auto industry remains plagued by microchip-supply shortages that continue to push up the prices of new cars.
Igor Popov, chief economist at Apartment List, which tracks 5.5 million listings around the country, said that the cost of rental housing stabilized in August after surging in earlier months.
Factors include a slowdown in the pace of household formation, or the number of people starting new homes. Many people cohabitated during the pandemic—for instance, children moved in with parents—then ventured out as the pandemic eased. Mr. Popov said that the slowing surge in household formation is diminishing the demand for rental housing.
“We are past peak rent growth," he said, although he added it could take time before the stabilization he finds in his measures shows up in national statistics. Moreover, people taking on new leases for the month of August will still experience sticker shock given earlier rent increases, Mr. Popov said.
Fed officials meet Sept. 20-21 and have suggested they are leaning toward raising their benchmark short-term interest rate by 0.75 percentage point to combat inflation by restraining economic demand. A soft inflation reading would make it easier to slow the pace of rate increases in the months ahead.
Analysts in several industries cited other ways that households have changed their behavior in the face of high inflation and high interest rates.
In the restaurant industry, for example, low-income households are trading down to less expensive establishments and purchasing less on individual visits, said David Portalatin, food-industry adviser at NPD research, a food-industry research firm.
In supermarkets, shoppers are buying cheaper items and fewer packaged goods, said Krishnakumar Davey at IRI, a sister company to NPD that tracks grocery stores.
“People are buying more ingredients for scratch cooking," Mr. Davey said.
Consumer spending slowed to a 1.5% annualized growth rate in the second quarter, adjusted for inflation, from 1.8% in the first quarter and 7.9% in 2021. Before the pandemic, spending tended to grow at rates of 2% to 3%.
Food-price increases show few signs of slowing, said Mr. Davey. Grocery costs rose 1.6% in August from the month before and were up 13.4% from a year earlier, with big increases in such staples as fruits and vegetables, the firm estimates.
“It is still not moderating," he said.