The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its consumer-price index rose 5.4% in July from a year earlier, the same pace as in June and the highest 12-month rate since 2008.

The CPI climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in July from June, a slightly cooler pace than its 0.9% increase in June from May.

The index measures what consumers pay for goods and services, including groceries, clothes, restaurant meals, recreation and vehicles. The so-called core price index, which excludes the often volatile categories of food and energy, increased 4.3% from a year before.

Inflation has heated up this year for several reasons. U.S. gross domestic product rose at a rapid 6.5% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the second quarter, powered by consumer spending that climbed at an 11.8% pace as more people received vaccinations, businesses reopened and trillions of dollars in federal aid flowed through the economy.

Prices in categories hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic are still recovering to pre-pandemic levels, including for air travel, apparel, entertainment and recreation. Those price increases should slow once prices return to more normal levels, though the outbreak of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus could delay that process, many economists say.

Booming demand as the economy reopens has outpaced the ability of businesses to keep up. Many companies are passing on higher labor and materials costs to consumers. The shortage of semiconductors that has crimped auto production has caused prices to soar for new and used vehicles, as well as rentals.

“The kind of inflation now is driven by the fact that there aren’t enough used cars, that the oil markets are rocking and rolling, that housing construction demand is high and there’s been trouble getting sawmills up and running," said Christopher Thornberg, founding partner and economist at Beacon Economics.

Price pressures are likely to ease somewhat as the economy works through supply-chain disruptions, he said. What he is watching more closely is whether fiscal and monetary policies continue to prop up unusually high demand, driving a more generalized rise in prices.

“In a sense what you want to be looking at is, ‘How narrow is the inflation—are a few sectors running the show or is it becoming more broad-based?’" said Mr. Thornberg.

One key category that many economists are monitoring is rent. The Labor Department collects data on new and existing leases to measure both rent on a primary residence and owners’ equivalent rent, which estimates what homeowners would have to pay each month to rent their own home. Combined, these rent measures make up around one-third of the CPI prices for a hypothetical basket of goods and services. Both measures have risen steadily since late last year, when they were held down by a combination of pandemic-related forces, including an exodus from higher-rent big cities.

“The economy is reopening so young adults that had maybe moved in with their parents are moving back out and returning to cities," said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies LLC. “What’s also happening, though, is that people just have more money than they’ve had in a long time."

Adam Tannenbaum was surprised when tenants proved willing to accept recent rent increases on the order of 10% or more a year for the workforce housing units his company owns in central Pennsylvania.

He was stunned when a bidding war broke out over a Columbia County, Pa., unit in May. “We advertised it at $725 thinking the economy’s not that strong out here. Well, it got up to $950—that’s when I stopped it," said Mr. Tannenbaum, a managing principal at the Denali Cos., a workforce housing investment firm. On top of that, the winner was also willing to pay six months up front plus a security deposit before moving in.

“I don’t know where these people are getting their money from, but there’s a lot of money out there and there’s definitely a shortage of these very standardized workforce units," he said. And, he added this is in “places where employment drivers are usually a university or an Amazon warehouse."

Federal Reserve policy makers are closely watching many inflation measures to gauge whether the recent inflation flare-up is likely to prove temporary or lasting. Persistent high inflation could compel them to tighten their easy policies sooner than expected—or to react more aggressively later—to achieve their 2% average inflation goal.

One factor they watch is consumer expectations of future inflation, which can prove self-fulfilling. Consumers’ median inflation expectation for three years from now rose slightly to 3.7% in July, from 3.6% a month earlier, and was the highest reading since August 2013, according to a survey by the New York Fed.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in late July stuck with his longstanding view that inflation is likely to cool over time, as supply-chain bottlenecks and other effects related to the economy’s reopening are resolved. While the central bank had expected a strong labor market to gradually buoy inflation, what it now faces “is a different thing," he said. The economy’s capacity to supply goods and services “is not able to handle this big spike in demand that we’re seeing."

Many economists expect higher inflation to persist for a while, though declining gradually. Those surveyed by The Wall Street Journal in July estimated on average that annual inflation, measured by the CPI, will ease to 4.1% in December. The rate averaged 1.8% in 2019—before the pandemic hit the U.S. economy in March 2020.

