Inflation stayed high in july as economy rebounded

One key category that many economists are monitoring is rent. The Labor Department collects data on new and existing leases to measure both rent on a primary residence and owners’ equivalent rent, which estimates what homeowners would have to pay each month to rent their own home. Combined, these rent measures make up around one-third of the CPI prices for a hypothetical basket of goods and services. Both measures have risen steadily since late last year, when they were held down by a combination of pandemic-related forces, including an exodus from higher-rent big cities.