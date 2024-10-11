Inflation: Still not whipped

As for Mr. Powell, the inflation data highlight the risk he took last month when he cut short-term interest rates by 50 basis points. The Fed’s economic models led officials to worry the labor market may soften soon without lower rates, and meanwhile the same spreadsheets seemed to suggest inflation was on a glide path to 2%. This gave Mr. Powell scope to focus more on unemployment, though the minutes released Wednesday of the last Fed monetary-policy meeting show that some participants preferred a 25-point cut.