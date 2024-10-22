Centre to resume sale of subsidised Bharat chana dal, battling food inflation

New Delhi: The Centre is set to resume selling subsidised Bharat chana dal this week as part of its efforts to control accelerating food inflation and provide relief to consumers, two people aware of the matter said.

“The pulse will now be available at ₹70 per kg, an increase of ₹10 from the previous price, the first person said. “The discounted chana dal will be sold until December. With the expected arrival of about 1.3 million metric tonnes of chana from Australia, starting in the first week of November, prices of this essential food item are expected to come down," this person said.

The average retail price of chana dal is ₹95/kg, which is 14.5% higher than ₹83/kg last year.

The annual retail inflation rate, based on the All-India Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 5.49% in September from 3.65% in August. This was the highest retail inflation rate since December 2023, when it was 5.69%. The inflation rate for pulses and products was 9.81% in September, the ministry of statistics & programme implementation said on 14 October.

Also Read | Why India isn't worried about the pulse supplies from Canada

The sale of government-procured chana dal retailed under the 'Bharat' brand, which started in October last year, was discontinued in June primarily because untimely rainfall and severe heat conditions curtailed output. Production of the gram declined to 110.39 lakh tonnes in FY24 from 122.67 lakh tonnes in FY23 and 135.44 lakh tonnes in FY22, according to data from the ministry of agriculture.

About 300,000 metric tonnes of chana dal have been allocated for distribution under the Bharat dal scheme, the first person said. The pulses are processed and packed by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd.

Comfortable stock

Masoor dal will be sold under the Bharat dal category at ₹89/kg, almost matching the market price, whereas moong dal will be sold at ₹107/kg, the same as when it was first launched in July 2023.

“All pulses under the Bharat brand will be available in 1-kg packs and will be sold through Kendriya Bhandar outlets and most big retail chains such as Big Basket and Reliance Retail," the second person said. “We have a comfortable stock of chana."

Also Read | Govt directs big retailers to reduce pulses prices in line with mandi trends

About 300,000 metric tonnes of moong dal and 25,000 tonnes of masoor dal have been allocated for distribution under the Bharat brand, this person said.

The price of chana dal in Delhi is ₹100/kg, marking an increase of 13.6% from ₹88/kg a year ago. Moong dal is sold at ₹123/kg in Delhi, while masoor dal is priced at ₹90/kg.

The resumption of Bharat dal sales highlights how the government is trying to balance affordability with inflationary trends and assumes significance given that pulses play a crucial role in India's food inflation due to their significance as a staple and a key source of protein.

“The decision comes at a time when the festival season, including Diwali, is around the corner, and chana dal is commonly used to prepare sweets and various other food items for the festivities," said Ashim Sanyal, CEO of Consumer Voice. “This move is expected to provide much-needed relief to consumers, particularly those belonging to low-income groups."

The production of all pulses declined to 24.5 million tonnes in FY24 from 26 million tonnes in FY23 and 27.3 million tonnes in FY22, according to agriculture ministry data.

Also Read | Pulse of a nation: Of daal and strained international relations

As per consumer affairs ministry data, pulse imports have increased significantly in recent years, up 44% in CY2023 to 2.99 million tonnes from 2.07 million tonnes in CY2022. Imports until July this year stood at 1.4 million tonnes.

India imports tur dal from Mozambique, Tanzania, Malawi and Myanmar; urad from Myanmar and Brazil, and masur dal from Canada, Australia, Russia and Türkiye.