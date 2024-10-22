Economy
Centre to resume sale of subsidised Bharat chana dal, battling food inflation
Summary
- The discounted chana dal will be sold at ₹70/kg until December.
New Delhi: The Centre is set to resume selling subsidised Bharat chana dal this week as part of its efforts to control accelerating food inflation and provide relief to consumers, two people aware of the matter said.
