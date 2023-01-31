Inflation to be ‘well-behaved’ in FY24: CEA Nageswaran2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:59 PM IST
- India's economy is poised to do better in remainder of this decade, said CEA Nageswaran.
Chief Economic Advisor Venkatramanan Anantha Nageswaran said that inflation should cool off this year but it will take time as it is too 'entrenched.'
