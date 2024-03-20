Inflation to ease, FY24 GDP growth seen at 6.6%: Kotak Bank chief economist Upasna Bhardwaj
While certain sectors like power, hospitality, and electronics would likely propel growth, reviving consumer demand in rural areas could pose challenges
India’s inflation is expected to moderate, yet concerns over food prices persist due to unpredictable monsoons, Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, told Mint. She expects the headline inflation rate to ease to 4.5% by fiscal year 2025 (FY25) while projecting a GDP growth of 6.6% for FY24, below the government’s optimistic estimate of 7.6%.