India's inflation is expected to moderate, yet concerns over food prices persist due to unpredictable monsoons, Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, told Mint. She expects the headline inflation rate to ease to 4.5% by fiscal year 2025 (FY25) while projecting a GDP growth of 6.6% for FY24, below the government's optimistic estimate of 7.6%.

"The 6.6% itself shows a firm growth, especially in an environment where the global economy could slow down (further)," she said. However, Bhardwaj cautioned that while certain sectors like power, hospitality, and electronics would likely propel growth, reviving consumer demand in rural areas could pose challenges.

"We have seen urban demand holding up well and providing support for growth, but now we are seeing some signs of fatigue there. While rural demand has been patchy, there is a possibility of rural demand picking up post-good monsoons and elections. But for now, we remain a little sceptical," she said.

The Indian economy saw an unexpected surge, growing 8.4% in the December quarter, led by manufacturing, electricity, and construction sectors. This growth has prompted an upward revision of the GDP forecast for FY24 to 7.6% from an earlier prediction of 7.3%.

Bhardwaj identified food inflation as an ongoing risk but suggested that oil marketing companies have scope to further cut fuel prices, following initial reductions.

India's consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation marginally decreased to 5.09% in February from 5.1% in January — still above the central bank's 4% target but within its 2-6% tolerance range. The period saw food and beverage prices surge above 7% for the fourth consecutive month, driven by increases in the prices of eggs, meat, fish, and vegetables. Prices for clothing, footwear, housing, and transport, however, eased.

"Post monsoons, we will have room for monetary easing. We are looking at the possibility of a rate cut in October," she said.

In February, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, for the sixth time in a row. A higher repo rate makes borrowing more expensive, potentially slowing economic activity.

Bhardwaj believes key priorities for India, as it aims to become a developed nation within the next two decades, include enacting significant fiscal reforms, enhancing the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector against global giants like China, and creating ample employment opportunities.

She outlined these critical steps as essential for policymakers to focus on, highlighting the need for comprehensive strategies to drive India's growth and development in the coming years.

"Fiscal reforms will be crucial as we go ahead," Bhardwaj emphasized, identifying India's high debt-to-GDP ratio as a particular area where the country falls short. "India will have to undergo more rigorous fiscal reforms to make its debts more sustainable over a period of time."

She also said that India needs to offer more incentives to the manufacturing sector to enhance its global competitiveness. "The world is moving towards diversity, and it's time for India to expand its horizons," she said.

India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, is poised to climb to the third spot with a projected $5 trillion GDP in the next three years, aiming for $7 trillion by 2030, fuelled by ongoing reforms, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Bhardwaj pointed out that generating sufficient employment opportunities is also essential, given India's relatively low per capita income, a consequence of its large population. The government's first revised estimate for 2022-23 placed India's per capita income at ₹169,496 at current prices.



