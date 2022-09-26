Inflation to hurt middle class the most: Report

There has been a considerable drop in production of everyday items such as biscuits, tea, cakes, toilet soap, toothbrush and readymade garments compared to the pre-pandemic period, according to a report by Bank of Baroda
There has been a considerable drop in production of everyday items such as biscuits, tea, cakes, toilet soap, toothbrush and readymade garments compared to the pre-pandemic period, according to a report by Bank of Baroda.
Concerns of growth slowdown emanate from decline in production of daily usage items such as biscuits, shampoo, and toothpaste and toilet soap, the report authored by economist, Dipanwita Mazumdar said. Prices of these products are elevated, hurting the middle class the most
“Prices are also considerably elevated for these products and in double digits if we consider the build-up in inflation since Feb 2020. So we expect ‘pocket pinch’ to hurt the hardest especially for middle class consumers," the report said.
Mazumdar said that data on production for various consumer products in the April-July period was looked into and compared with the pre pandemic level.
The report said that the consumption demand comprises a major share in overall GDP. and post Covid, this sector has been badly hit whether it may be the inflationary impact or reduction in purchasing power on account of slowdown in overall economic activity or employment.
“From around 70% as a share of GDP in FY04, the share of private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) went down to 59.6% in FY22," the report said.
The report that after reopening of the economy as seen in the foreign tourist arrival data, 18 lakh tourist arrivals in Apr-Jul’23 period against 2 lakh tourist arrivals in the same period of previous year, as well as increase in air passenger traffic, 12 crore in Apr-Aug’23 from 5 crore in Apr-Aug’22, these items should have a higher consumption demand.