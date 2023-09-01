Inflation to start moderating from September, govt's steps helped: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The remarks by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das come as the July inflation number breached the 2% to 6% band and stood at 7.4%, the highest in 15 months
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cited the recent fall in prices and said that the central bank expects inflation to moderate by September. The remarks come as the July inflation number breached the 2% to 6% band and stood at 7.4%, the highest in 15 months. RBI Governor expects the inflation to remain high during August, but from September, the inflation is likely to moderate.