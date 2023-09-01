Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cited the recent fall in prices and said that the central bank expects inflation to moderate by September. The remarks come as the July inflation number breached the 2% to 6% band and stood at 7.4%, the highest in 15 months. RBI Governor expects the inflation to remain high during August, but from September, the inflation is likely to moderate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We expect overall inflation to start moderating from September onwards. August inflation will be again very high, but we expect from September onwards inflation to go down," Shaktikanta Das was quoted by news agency PTI while addressing the Devi Ahilya University in Indore.

While talking about inflation, the central bank governor pointed out towards fall in the prices of vegetables like tomatoes, restrictions imposed on the export of non-basmati rice, and the recent announcement of the government regarding the reduction in LPG prices.

As per the experts, the ₹200 reduction in LPG prices can bring down the inflation by 10-20 basis points.

Govt steps helped in taming inflation High food inflation is a major driver of overall inflation and as per Shaktikanta Das, the prices of vegetables including tomatoes are witnessing a decline. He pointed out government efforts to bring down the prices by ensuring a proper supply of tomatoes and other items.

"The restrictions have been imposed on the export of non-basmati rice. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders have been cut recently," he said.

Shaktikanta Das even talked about the July inflation numbers and said everyone was surprised with the 7.4% inflation. “Everyone was surprised by this. But mainly due to high prices of tomatoes and other vegetables, we were expecting that it would be substantially higher in July," he said.

In the past few weeks, India has witnessed extreme volatility in vegetable prices especially tomatoes with prices crossing ₹250 per kg in some states. The prices are driven largely due to supply bottlenecks and are moderating after government intervention.