Inflation tops 9% in eurozone, piling pressure on policy makers3 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Driven in parts by Russia’s economic war, inflation in Europe is overtaking the US
Inflation in the eurozone rose to a fresh record in August, underscoring the economic shock dealt by Russia’s war in Ukraine and increasing the pressure on the European Central Bank to respond by raising interest rates aggressively next week.