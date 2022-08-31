Inflation tops 9% in eurozone, piling pressure on policy makers
Driven in parts by Russia’s economic war, inflation in Europe is overtaking the US
Inflation in the eurozone rose to a fresh record in August, underscoring the economic shock dealt by Russia’s war in Ukraine and increasing the pressure on the European Central Bank to respond by raising interest rates aggressively next week.
Eurozone consumer prices were 9.1% higher than a year earlier, a pickup from the 8.9% rate of inflation recorded in July, the European Union’s statistics agency said Wednesday. That is the highest rate since records began in early 1997.
Inflation in the 19-nation eurozone has surpassed U.S. levels in recent weeks as Russia’s actions curtailed Europe’s energy supplies and drove up prices. The U.S. recorded an inflation rate of 8.5% in July, down from 9.1% in June. It hasn’t yet published inflation data for August.
Worryingly for the ECB, the core rate of inflation—which excludes volatile items such as energy and food—increased to 4.3% in August from 4% in July. That suggests high inflation rates could linger even if energy and food prices stabilize. The ECB aims to keep inflation at 2% over the medium term.
Eurozone inflation is likely to rise toward 10% over the coming months, analysts say, as some government energy and public-transport subsidies expire, especially in Germany, and companies pass on higher costs to customers.
Russia shut down its main artery for natural gas to Europe for maintenance on Wednesday, leaving Europe guessing again about whether supplies will restart as demand for the fuel is set to surge during the colder months. Russia’s calibrated throttling of gas supplies has pushed up gas prices from record to record throughout the summer.
There is little the ECB can do to address supply bottlenecks for energy and other commodities. Still, officials at the bank have signaled in recent days that they are willing to act forcefully to prevent high inflation rates from becoming entrenched, including by considering a 0.75-percentage-point interest-rate increase at their policy meeting on Sept. 8. That could help to shore up the value of the euro, which has slid below parity with the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, driving up the cost of Europe’s imports and in turn fanning inflation further.
Investors are almost fully pricing in a 0.75-percentage-point ECB rate increase at the Sept. 8 meeting and total rate increases of 1.6 percentage points through the end of the year, according to ING Bank. The ECB in July increased its key rate by 0.5 percentage point to zero, lagging behind the Federal Reserve, which raised the target range for its policy rate by 0.75 percentage point to between 2.25% and 2.5% at its July meeting.
Rising borrowing costs will likely increase the risk of a slide into recession, with the eurozone economy already slowing as households’ spending power is reduced by a combination of sharply higher energy prices and still-modest wage increases. High energy prices act like a tax on Europe’s households and businesses because the region imports most of its energy, in contrast with the U.S., which is one of the world’s biggest energy producers.
Several ECB officials have signaled recently that concerns about high inflation currently trump concerns about growth. “We should not delay further rate hikes for fear of a possible recession," Joachim Nagel, president of Germany’s Bundesbank, said in a speech in Berlin on Tuesday.
The ECB had previously moved more cautiously than the Fed to combat high inflation, reflecting the region’s weaker economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about how higher borrowing costs will affect weaker economies in Southern Europe.
The ECB faces unique challenges because the prospect of rate rises has already led to larger increases in Italian bond yields than those of their German counterparts. Adding to the uncertainty, Italians are set to vote in national elections next month, and opinion polls suggest that the far-right, populist Brothers of Italy party could emerge as the strongest force.
The ECB sought to address that problem in July, by unveiling a new plan to buy the debt of Europe’s most vulnerable economies to curb unwarranted increases in borrowing costs in parts of the bloc. ECB officials hope it will calm markets without needing to be used.