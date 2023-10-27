Inflation trends likely to keep Fed rate-hike pause on track
SummaryForecasters estimate that prices picked up last month, but not enough to prompt the central bank to raise interest rates next week.
The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure is estimated to show that price pressures picked up modestly last month amid a surge in economic growth, a strong labor market and a consumer spending splurge.
