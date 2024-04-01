Inflation victory is proving elusive, challenging central banks and markets
Tom Fairless , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM IST
SummaryIn the U.S. and Europe, underlying inflation has stopped falling or edged higher recently, weakening the case for rate cuts.
Inflation is proving stickier than expected in the U.S. and Europe, creating a headache for central bankers and sowing doubts on whether investors are too optimistic about the world economy.
