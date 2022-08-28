Inflation, weak rupee kept economy in red in July: Mint macro tracker

Inflation, weak rupee kept economy in red in July: Mint macro tracker1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
As of July, six of the 16 indicators were in green and nine in red—an improvement from six months ago
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of July, six of the 16 indicators were in green, one in amber, and nine in red—an improvement from six months ago.
This was similar to the reading in June. Indicators such as inflation and trade balance remained in the red, while a weak rupee added to the pressure. Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.
