Consumer prices remained elevated in April with inflation galloping to 7.79%, increasing pressure on Reserve Bank to consider more rate hikes in the coming days.

Food inflation jumped to 8.38% from 7.68% in March, government data released on Thursday showed.

While inflation is expected to be elevated in 2022-23, mitigating action taken by the government and RBI may reduce its duration, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review report, while promising action to alleviate price rise pain.

To contain inflation going out of control, Reserve Bank has raised its key lending rate off record lows at an off-cycle meeting earlier in May. Markets see the Reserve Bank of India hiking its key rates further in the coming months as inflation remains elevated.

Reuters reported the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will consider more rate hikes in June meeting and raise the forecast for the current fiscal.

The country has also been importing oil from sanctions-hit Russia at discounted rates to ease some of the pressure from surging crude prices, which recently touched $139 a barrel.

India meets nearly 80% of its oil needs through imports and rising crude prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

Meanwhile, the industrial output, as measured by Index of Industrial Production rose 1.9% in March.