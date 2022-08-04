OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Inflation-growth tightrope
The Reserve Bank of India began raising interest rates in May, and may be set to do so again later today. If it does, it will be in line with what several central banks are doing globally to combat a long spell of high inflation. Along with inflation, the worry of a slowdown is also emerging globally. How much will this factor into the RBI's computations? With commodity prices correcting, how much of a worry does inflation remain? Mint explores the central bank's pulls and pressures.

Inflation-growth tightrope
