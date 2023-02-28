Influenza cases with covid-like symptoms surge, scientists raise concern

“Influenza virus infections declined globally during the covid-19 pandemic. Loss of natural immunity from lower rates of influenza infection may have resulted in increased susceptibility to influenza virus infection. We are witnessing rampant spread of flu during the last two months. Every other person is down with fever, cough, loss of voice and breathlessness. Uncontrollable cough is a frequent symptom. H3N2 influenza should not be confused with H1N1(Swine flu) which is potentially lethal. Elderly people above 75 years of age and those with compromised immunity may have severe disease, especially due to secondary bacterial infection requiring ICU care," said Prof G C Khilnani, chairman, PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical care and Sleep Medicine.

