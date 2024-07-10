Shrinking informal economy rings alarm bells for jobs in India
SummaryIndia’s massive shadow economy lost output in the last decade, which saw back-to-back economic shocks, an analysis of a new government survey shows. The losses for India may have mounted to ₹11.5 trillion in seven years.
In the past few years, a lot has been written about the struggles of India’s informal sector, which forms the backbone of the livelihood for millions in the country. A new government survey confirms some of the fears expressed by economists: the non-farm informal sector shrank—both in terms of output and workforce—in the seven years ended 2022-23.