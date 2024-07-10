Shrinking informal economy rings alarm bells for jobs in India

Employment woes

The informal sector had grown 7.4% per year in real terms between 2010-11 and 2015-16. Alongside, the number of workers also rose from 108 million to 111.3 million. But as the informal sector shrank in size in the seven years that followed, the number fell to 109.6 million by 2022-23. This was chiefly due to a decline in the size of the informal manufacturing sector, while trade and other services saw increases.