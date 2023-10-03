Infra firms sees most upgrades, export sector most downgrades during H1FY24
Crisil expects a significant increase in private capital expenditure to get underway only a few quarters later because of current challenges like higher interest rates and inflation
New Delhi: Rating agencies Crisil Ltd. and India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) upgraded over 550 debt ratings, and downgraded more than 250 during April-September period of the current fiscal (H1FY24). Infrastructure and related sectors accounted for a large chunk of the upgrades and export-oriented firms witnessed the most downgrades due to a slowdown in global trade.