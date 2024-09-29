Data, Infrastructure resilience on COP29 and G20 agenda, says CDRI chief
- We have started to think about how one looks at AI and all these technologies in the space of resilience, said CDRI chief Amit Prothi
New Delhi: The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an international organization based in New Delhi, is planning to tap artificial intelligence (AI) to curb infrastructure-related disasters, which also be discussed at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), said director general Amit Prothi.