Core sector output slows to 5-month low in March

Core sector output slows to 5-month low in March2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 01:09 AM IST
In March this year, the output of crude oil contracted by 2.8%, power by 1.8% and cement by 0.8%. On the other hand, coal output recorded an increase of 12.2%, fertilizers 9.7%, steel 8.8%, natural gas 2.8% and refinery products 1.5%, the data showed
The output of eight infrastructure industries grew 3.6% in March, the most sluggish pace since October, as crude oil, cement, and electricity sectors saw a contraction, official data showed, reflecting the impact of unseasonal rain on industries. Core sector output expanded at 4.3% in March 2022 and 7.2% in February this year. The previous low was 0.7% in October 2022, according to official data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Friday.
