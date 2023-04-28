Core sector output slows to 5-month low in March

The output of eight infrastructure industries grew 3.6% in March, the most sluggish pace since October, as crude oil, cement, and electricity sectors saw a contraction, official data showed, reflecting the impact of unseasonal rain on industries. Core sector output expanded at 4.3% in March 2022 and 7.2% in February this year. The previous low was 0.7% in October 2022, according to official data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Friday.

In March this year, the output of crude oil contracted by 2.8%, power by 1.8% and cement by 0.8%. On the other hand, coal output recorded an increase of 12.2%, fertilizers 9.7%, steel 8.8%, natural gas 2.8% and refinery products 1.5%, the data showed. In the full year FY23, the eight infrastructure sectors grew at 7.6%, down from 10.4% recorded in FY22. “The halving in the year-on-year core sector growth to a five-month low of 3.6% in March 2023 from 7.2% in February 2023 was fairly broad-based, with only coal and crude oil displaying a sequential improvement," said ICRA Ltd chief economist Aditi Nayar. Crude oil output reduced the extent of contraction in March from the level seen in February.

View Full Image Commerce industry data

“Output of some of the sectors is likely to have been dampened by the unseasonal rainfall, such as electricity and cement, which displayed a year-on-year contraction in March 2023 along with crude oil. At the same time, coal, fertilizers and steel displayed a healthy expansion in excess of 8% in March 2023, which is encouraging," she added.

Dampened by a high base and heavy rainfall, the year-on-year performance of most of the available high-frequency indicators weakened in March 2023, relative to February 2023, similar to the trend in the core sector, she said. Sunil Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research, attributed the moderation in the core sector output in FY23 to the normalization of the statistical base. “With the weakening global and domestic demand, Ind-Ra believes that the growth in infrastructure industries would be under pressure in the ongoing fiscal year. As a result, the agency expects the core sector annual growth in FY24 at around 5%," said Sinha.