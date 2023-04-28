Core sector output slows to 5-month low in March

In March this year, the output of crude oil contracted by 2.8%, power by 1.8% and cement by 0.8%. On the other hand, coal output recorded an increase of 12.2%, fertilizers 9.7%, steel 8.8%, natural gas 2.8% and refinery products 1.5%, the data showed. In the full year FY23, the eight infrastructure sectors grew at 7.6%, down from 10.4% recorded in FY22. “The halving in the year-on-year core sector growth to a five-month low of 3.6% in March 2023 from 7.2% in February 2023 was fairly broad-based, with only coal and crude oil displaying a sequential improvement," said ICRA Ltd chief economist Aditi Nayar. Crude oil output reduced the extent of contraction in March from the level seen in February.