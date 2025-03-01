Inheriting is becoming nearly as important as working
- More wealth means more money for baby-boomers to pass on. That is dangerous for capitalism and society
Work hard, children are told, and you will succeed. In recent decades this advice served the talented and the diligent well. Many have made their own fortunes and live comfortably, regardless of how much money they inherited. Now, however, the importance of hereditary wealth is rising around the rich world, and that is a problem.
