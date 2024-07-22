Innovation one of the key drivers for growth in pharmaceutical sector: Economic Survey 2024

  • Other key areas for the projected growth trajectory of the sector include skill advancement, use of technology, and the establishment of a strong supply chain.

Naman Suri
Published22 Jul 2024, 04:12 PM IST
The survey posits that developing new drugs targeting unaddressed health concerns will increase the breadth and quality of healthcare access for the population while yielding better returns on investments.
The survey posits that developing new drugs targeting unaddressed health concerns will increase the breadth and quality of healthcare access for the population while yielding better returns on investments.

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24, which highlights the next leg of growth in the Indian pharmaceutical sector by advocating for innovation while maintaining India's position as a cost-effective and efficient producer of generic drugs, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

“The R&D expenditure in India's drugs and pharmaceutical sector averaged around 5% of sales turnover in FY20 and FY21,” the survey states. “As we move towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, it is vital to promote innovation.”

The other key areas for the forthcoming growth trajectory of the  pharmaceutical sector, the survey emphasizes will be through skill advancement, the use of innovation and technology, and the establishment of a strong supply chain. It also underscores the importance of enhancing capabilities in biopharmaceutical manufacturing to sustain and boost exports.

Read more: Budget may unveil scheme to incentivize medical gear makers

The survey further adds that the country is largely dependent on imports for “many antibiotic APIs manufactured through fermentation” which is largely due to a lack of cost-effective options in domestic API manufacturing compared to imports. “Domestic infrastructure and R&D capabilities have improved considerably in recent years, but challenges remain,” it pointed out.

The survey posits that developing new drugs targeting unaddressed health concerns will increase the breadth and quality of healthcare access for the population while yielding better returns on investments. It also propounds the fact that “the strength of the industry lies in having a diverse combination of innovators and generic producers availing drugs at a fraction of a cost.”

Read more: Cosmetics, ayurveda products and lifesaving medicines fail India’s top drug regulator’s tests

However, it also accentuates that it is because of the consistent innovation in the last five to six decades that the pharma exports have seen growth. The exports of the pharma sector in FY24 stood at 2.19 trillion, while imports stood at a meagre 58,440 crore.

“The PLI schemes for bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals have helped stabilize the import of bulk drugs and improved our supply chain resilience. The CAGR of import of bulk drugs between FY22 and FY24 was 2.3%, compared to the CAGR of 5.9% in their exports. India has become a net exporter of bulk drugs,” it stated.

Accordingly, under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs, 48 projects have been approved with a committed investment of 3,938.6 crore.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 04:12 PM IST
HomeEconomyInnovation one of the key drivers for growth in pharmaceutical sector: Economic Survey 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue