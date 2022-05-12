“The US CPI rose 0.3% last month versus the 1.2% month-to-month surge in the CPI in March, while on an annual basis, CPI climbed 8.3%, higher than the 8.1% estimate but below 8.5% the prior month. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the U.S. inflation was broader and more persistent and that he would like to see the policy rate at 3.5% at year-end," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.