The Indian rupee today fell sharply against the US dollar while yields edged higher, tracking a sharp rise in global crude oil prices that threatens to push up domestic inflation and widen the country's current account deficit. The rupee fell to 75.80 at day's low against the US dollar, before pulling back to ₹75.60 as tensions escalated in Ukraine . India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising crude will push up imported inflation while also widening the country's current account deficit.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up to 6.80%, up 3 basis points from its previous close on Monday. It touched 6.81% in early trade, the highest since February 9. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

Analysts expect the rupee to remain under pressure and could hurtle towards 77 levels.

“Investor sentiments were choked after the energy supply fears pushed brent oil prices to $110 barrel. Equities were severely impacted due to rising input commodity costs while the US dollar gained support from the safe-haven demand. Euro, Pound, Japanese Yen all majorly lost against the rising US dollar while the emerging market forex remains at larger risk amid the fear of the FII outflows. The shift in global growth outlook as a result of the worsening conflict has trimmed the expectations of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's monetary meeting decision on 16-17th March will be the toughest for the central bank to communicate as it tries to balance inflation and growth," said CR Forex Advisors.

“The outlook for higher oil prices is building serious concerns for India and its inflation since it imports 80 per cent of its crude oil from other countries. RBI intends to support India's growth by maintaining a loose monetary policy stance while it may be overlooking inflation arising out of the war. These factors will lead to further FII outflows in March and have a negative impact on the Indian rupee. Overall, we are getting multiple confirmations towards depreciation and expect the USD-INR pair to break 76.30 in the near term and move towards 77.00 levels. The likely range for the pair is 75.30 to 76.30," the forex advisory firm added.

Rupee had tumbled to all-time low of 76.88 against US dollar amid the coronavirus breakout in April 2020.

Forex traders will look for more clues about possible rate hikes when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks later today before Congress.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil, gained $5.05 to $110.02 per barrel in London today. It soared $7 the previous session to $104.97.

Oil prices rose despite an agreement by the United States and other major governments in the International Energy Agency to release 60 million barrels from strategic reserves to stabilize supply.

Oil prices rose as sanctions on Russian banks following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine hampered trade finance for crude shipments and some traders opted to avoid Russian supplies in an already tight market.

"With a cloud of uncertainty now cast over the timing of the LIC IPO, the pair could move towards 76+ levels if the IPO is pushed to the next fiscal," analysts at HDFC Bank wrote in a note.

"The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in the range of 6.75-6.8% in the near term," they added.

Bankers advising Indian state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) on its IPO have pushed the government to defer the launch of the stock offering in the wake of the market jolt caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing sources.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 800 points lower, tracking a selloff in global markets.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,948.47 crore, as per stock exchange data. (With Agency Inputs)

