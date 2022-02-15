Speaking on rupee vs dollar; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "In last two months, Indian rupee has corrected to the tune of near 1.80 per cent and today it has hit its 2-month low of ₹75.66. This depreciation in the Indian currency against the US dollar is due to the soaring inflation rate in India, which yesterday went further up to 5.66 per cent against last week's 5.59 per cent. This rise in domestic inflation is expected to continue further if Russia China crisis doesn't end shortly. This geopolitical crisis has already triggered crude oil price rally and it is about to hit $100 per barrel in near term. In case, Russia Ukraine war like situation further continues, in that case it might go up to $105 per barrel in short term."