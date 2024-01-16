Inside a Plan to Save Homeowners Hundreds of Dollars Closing Their Mortgages
Andrew Ackerman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Jan 2024, 05:24 PM IST
SummaryA little-known alternative to title insurance has gained support from Fannie Mae.
WASHINGTON—A government-controlled mortgage giant has a plan that could help more Americans save around $1,000 on closing a mortgage, the latest attempt to chip away at high costs that officials say discourage home buying.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less