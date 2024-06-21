Inside China’s troubled real estate market

Mr. Xi was heeding increasingly desperate calls from within and outside China to do something to arrest the decline of real-estate prices. Many economists and probably Mr. Xi himself assumed he’d be able to do so. The historical precedent was the enormous credit stimulus plan Beijing rolled out to shield its economy from the worst effects of the 2008 global financial crisis. This led to a mountain of debt but also staved off a recession—and may have indirectly helped pull the West out of the ditch.