Inside the fuel feud between RBI and GoI

In March 2020, the government moved an amendment in the Finance Act of 2020 to raise the cap on special additional excise duty by ₹8 per litre on both petrol and diesel, taking the cap to ₹18 a litre on petrol and ₹12 a litre on diesel. This allowed the Centre to further raise duties on the two transport fuels. Many states have also increased the value-added tax (VAT) to shore up their own revenues in the wake of covid-19. For instance, last May, the Delhi government raised VAT on petrol and diesel to 30% from the prevailing 27% and 16.75%, respectively.