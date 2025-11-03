Real estate reforms: Project-level insolvency on the cards to ease homebuyers' pain
Summary
In a move that could dramatically change how real estate bankruptcies are handled, the IBBI is exploring project-specific insolvency resolutions. This approach aims to shield homebuyers from damage when a developer with financially-sound projects gets pulled under by a delinquent one.
New Delhi: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the country's regulator for insolvencies, is exploring reforms on how bankruptcies among real estate companies can be resolved in a way that home buyers are protected.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story