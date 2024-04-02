Economy
Insurance reforms in first 100 days agenda of BJP government if voted back
Summary
- Officials said the amendment bill is complete in all respects and would be implemented irrespective of the party coming to power
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will introduce amendments to existing insurance legislation—the basis for rolling out insurance reforms within 100 days if voted back to power, two persons aware of the party's agenda said.
