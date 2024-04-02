Insurance reforms in first 100 days agenda of BJP government if voted back

“The bill has been finalized by the finance ministry after extensive public and stakeholder consultation process in which we received over 1,000 pages of comments. The state governments have also been consulted and some of their comments and suggestions have been included in the bill. The extensive process of consultations has provided a strong, progressive, forward-looking legislation that would not need any further changes and can be taken directly for Parliamentary approval process by the government coming to power at the Centre post elections," said one of the two people on condition of anonymity.